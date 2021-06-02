46,551 Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,816,000 after buying an additional 3,241,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,017,000 after buying an additional 1,029,381 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,624,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,242,000 after buying an additional 598,621 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after acquiring an additional 570,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion and a PE ratio of -56.40. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.41.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

