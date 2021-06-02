Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,985 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Paychex by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,658,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 105,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

