Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Grows By 36.6%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the April 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CMU opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMU. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

