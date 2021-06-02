Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,950,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the April 29th total of 14,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.2859 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,055,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,344 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

