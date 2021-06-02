State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $27,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after buying an additional 264,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,997,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 662.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,048,000 after purchasing an additional 658,595 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.79.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $301.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $302.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

