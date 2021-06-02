2,345,171 Shares in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,345,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,674,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 938,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,541,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,298 shares of company stock worth $1,457,582. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

PDCE opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

