CIF Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

CIF Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,600 shares during the period. So-Young International comprises 3.5% of CIF Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CIF Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in So-Young International were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SY. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter worth $170,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Get So-Young International alerts:

NASDAQ SY opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,078.00 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21. So-Young International Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

SY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY).

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.