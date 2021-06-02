MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $135.28 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 191.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918,200 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up about 1.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.33% of IHS Markit worth $135,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $88,529,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,116,000 after acquiring an additional 907,765 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $103.97 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $109.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

