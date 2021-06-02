MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 29,346 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 29,346 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.38% of Invesco worth $44,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,236,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 74,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

NYSE IVZ opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401 in the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.