MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1,220.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 422,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 390,700 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $38,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $102.92.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

