MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 303,821 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,821 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

ABBV opened at $112.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

