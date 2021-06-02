MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 452,000 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 201.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 452,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.08% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $31,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after buying an additional 72,942 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

BK stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

