Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 287,055 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 287,055 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.63% of Everest Re Group worth $77,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RE opened at $259.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.48. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $192.09 and a 12 month high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

