Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.10 million-$340.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.26 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion and a PE ratio of -47.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

