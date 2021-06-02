Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%.
NASDAQ:LIZI opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53. Lizhi has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $343.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.31.
About Lizhi
See Also: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.