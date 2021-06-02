Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%.

NASDAQ:LIZI opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53. Lizhi has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $343.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Lizhi alerts:

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.