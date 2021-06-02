Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $13.45 Million in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 307,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $14,989,069.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,989,069.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,666,084 shares of company stock worth $76,432,201 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.48.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,068.73.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.