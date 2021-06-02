Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.98 Million in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth $992,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $2,979,000.

NASDAQ:AGGRU opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. Agile Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

