Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 2.2% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.62.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $242.75 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78. The stock has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.