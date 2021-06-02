Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.48 Million in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,454,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

GIGGU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU).

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.