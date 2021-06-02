Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Lowers Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 1.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $17,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 85,693 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.79.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

