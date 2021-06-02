The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 4.9% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $62,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $132.88 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

