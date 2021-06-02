Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $11.72 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 621,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after acquiring an additional 52,496 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 286,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 48,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,206,000 after buying an additional 2,649,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

