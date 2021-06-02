Wanchain Reaches Market Cap of $160.16 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $160.16 million and $5.02 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049526 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.73 or 0.00278633 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00040848 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012184 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.