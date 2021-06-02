Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $9.13 Million in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 317,676 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,133,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 1.03% of Aegion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aegion by 1,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 341,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aegion by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,169,000 after buying an additional 307,401 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aegion in the first quarter valued at about $7,693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aegion by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 174,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Aegion during the first quarter worth about $3,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegion alerts:

In other Aegion news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $922.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73. Aegion Co. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $181.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Analysts predict that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Aegion Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.