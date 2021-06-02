Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -52.34.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.55 million. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VERX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

