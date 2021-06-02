Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,197 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.32.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,299,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,887,973 shares of company stock worth $256,092,043. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

