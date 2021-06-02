Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $339.38 million and approximately $20.93 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00068610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.59 or 0.00286309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00189525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.85 or 0.01068672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,130.01 or 0.99736830 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 340,000,787 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,233 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

