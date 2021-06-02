Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.01 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00068610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.59 or 0.00286309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00189525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.85 or 0.01068672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,130.01 or 0.99736830 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

