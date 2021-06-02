Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

AJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 826,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 229,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth about $1,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 175,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 72,228 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,612,000 after buying an additional 60,359 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.