Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). Intersect ENT posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS.

XENT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,679,000 after buying an additional 801,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,121,000 after buying an additional 89,386 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after buying an additional 813,684 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,332,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $560.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.60. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.