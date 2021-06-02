Short Interest in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Grows By 31.9%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,600 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 29th total of 1,183,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 145.9 days.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 1.16. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWYUF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

