ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Update

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the April 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNVVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt raised ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.79. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3319 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

