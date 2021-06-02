Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 13,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,744% compared to the average volume of 722 put options.

Shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.04. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $246,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

