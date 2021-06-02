Short Interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Rises By 24.2%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 29th total of 88,500 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 593,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JanOne stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. JanOne has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.52.

In other JanOne news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 32,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $220,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JanOne by 33.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JanOne during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JanOne in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JanOne

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

