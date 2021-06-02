Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,020,155 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $112,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $233.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.