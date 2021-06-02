Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,626 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

