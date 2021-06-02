BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 7,429 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $140.07 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

