Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.650-12.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $392.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $414.80. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $460.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

