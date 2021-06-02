Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $198.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

