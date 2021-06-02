Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $2,328,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 406.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 679 shares of company stock worth $392,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $590.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $596.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

