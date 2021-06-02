Accel Wealth Management Makes New Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of OGE opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.40%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.