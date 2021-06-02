Forsta AP Fonden Has $17.47 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after purchasing an additional 945,119 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after purchasing an additional 886,996 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $84,278,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $196.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $198.35. The company has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

