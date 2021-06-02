Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $215.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.23. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

