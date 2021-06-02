Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $295,934,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,806,000 after buying an additional 2,798,004 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after buying an additional 1,779,597 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after buying an additional 1,472,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.77. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

