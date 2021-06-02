Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,195 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Dollar General worth $89,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.42.

NYSE:DG opened at $201.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.40. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.