Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $112.64 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $112,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,536 shares of company stock worth $24,460,540. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $282.84 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $178.66 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

