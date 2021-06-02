State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.15% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $24,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $162.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

