State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 466.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,753 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Gartner were worth $16,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Gartner by 1,547.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of IT opened at $233.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.36 and a 52-week high of $239.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,776. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

