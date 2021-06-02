Head-To-Head Analysis: National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) versus Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares National Fuel Gas and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas 5.36% 14.69% 4.34% Stabilis Solutions -12.19% -8.90% -6.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Fuel Gas and Stabilis Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas $1.55 billion 3.12 -$123.77 million $2.92 18.14 Stabilis Solutions $41.55 million 3.09 -$6.76 million N/A N/A

Stabilis Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Fuel Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for National Fuel Gas and Stabilis Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas 0 2 3 0 2.60 Stabilis Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus price target of $49.30, suggesting a potential downside of 6.93%. Stabilis Solutions has a consensus price target of $0.40, suggesting a potential downside of 94.73%. Given National Fuel Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe National Fuel Gas is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Summary

National Fuel Gas beats Stabilis Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved developed and undeveloped reserves of 22,100 thousand barrels of oil and 3,325,085 million cubic feet of natural gas. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation and storage services through an integrated gas pipeline systems in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates 31 underground natural gas storage fields. This segment also transports natural gas for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, as well as for other utilities, industrial companies, and power producers in New York State; and owns and operates the Empire Pipeline. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region, as well as provides gathering services to Seneca Resources Company, LLC. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas transportation services to approximately 747,000 customers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Jamestown, New York; and Erie and Sharon, Pennsylvania. The company markets gas to industrial, wholesale, commercial, public authority, and residential customers primarily in western and central New York, and northwestern Pennsylvania. As of September 30, 2020, the company also owned approximately 95,000 acres of timber property; and managed approximately 2,500 additional acres of timber cutting rights. National Fuel Gas Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.