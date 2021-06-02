Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,187,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avangrid by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,318,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,944,000 after buying an additional 35,148 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after purchasing an additional 237,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 199.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 429,592 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.